'Why Should Government Force Anything On You?' Rahul Gandhi On NEET, JEE

NEET, JEE Exams: "The government must listen to all stakeholders," Rahul Gandhi said.

The safety of NEET-JEE aspirants should not be compromised due to the "failures of the government", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today, hitting out a the centre over its decision to hold the medical and engineering entrance exams in September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"NEET-JEE aspirants' safety should not compromised due to the failures of the government. The government must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus," Mr Gandhi tweeted, along with a video of his message to the student community as well as the government.

"You're the future of this country. You are the students and you are going to take this country to new heights..." the Congress MP said, targeting the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"What I don't understand is why you should be held responsible and why further pain should be imposed on you... So why should the government force anything on you? It's important that the government listens to the students," he said in the video.

The crucial exams - the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be held in September. While the JEE is scheduled from September 1 to 6, the NEET exam is to be held on September 13. The Supreme Court had last week rejected a petition by 11 students from 11 states asking for the exams to be deferred, saying: "Life cannot be stopped... Are students ready to waste one whole year?"

The Congress and various opposition parties have demanded that the two exams be deferred due to the pandemic and floods in parts of the country, even as centre has made it clear that they will be held as per schedule with due precautions.

Today, six opposition-ruled states approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the centre to go ahead with holding the two exams.