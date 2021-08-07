'History Scripted At Tokyo,' Tweets PM As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold

Words of praise came in from all quarters as Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics and became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Olympics in athletics.

Expressing joy at the achievement, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted from his official handle, "Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!"

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra "ended a long wait" by India. "What an incredible achievement! @Neeraj_chopra1 scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events. #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra," his official handle tweeted.

What an incredible achievement! @Neeraj_chopra1 scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events. #Tokyo2020#NeerajChoprapic.twitter.com/jSaY95OovZ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2021

"His extraordinary success fills the hearts of fellow-Indians with boundless joy and pride. Wishing him success for future endeavours! #Tokyo2020," the Vice-president added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "history has been scripted". "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020," he tweeted.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur referred to Neeraj Chopra as India's Golden Boy. "India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers ! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters," he tweeted.

NEERAJ ???? CHOPRA



India's ???????? Golden Boy !



India's Olympic History has been scripted!



Your superbly soaring throw

deserves a Billion Cheers !



Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020@Neeraj_chopra1pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who earlier handled the sports portfolio, remembered legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who died in June due to post-Covid complications.

History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics!



A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India ???????? pic.twitter.com/Uyz2JX06VE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India," he tweeted.

The official handle of Congress tweeted, #NeerajChopra creates HISTORY! What a stupendous performance to clinch the #Gold Medal in #JavelinThrow at the #OlympicGames. It is the 1st ever individual #Gold in athletics for India at the #Olympics. The nation swells with tremendous joy & pride."

#NeerajChopra creates HISTORY!



What a stupendous performance to clinch the #Gold Medal in #JavelinThrow at the #OlympicGames.



It is the 1st ever individual #Gold in athletics for India at the #Olympics.

The nation swells with tremendous joy & pride. pic.twitter.com/vkBQMlYqqA — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate Neeraj. "History has been scripted! Beyond proud of Javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the Gold Medal at the #Olympics2020! Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many Congratulations to you!," she tweeted.