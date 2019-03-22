Ahead Of Pak National Day, Imran Khan Tweets PM Modi's Message To Him

Imran Khan tweeted that he received a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Weeks after the worst escalation between New Delhi and Islamabad since the 1999 Kargil War, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that PM Narendra Modi sent him greetings on the eve of Pakistan's National Day. Mr Khan, in a tweet, said PM Modi told him that it is time for people of the subcontinent to work together "for a peaceful and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence".

Received msg from PM Modi: "I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence" - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2019

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year.

While Islamabad will celebrate the day tomorrow, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi organized events today, a day earlier. India, however, did not send any representatives to the event as separatists from Jammu and Kashmir were also invited.

"The decision was taken after Pakistan High Commission decided to call Hurriyat leader to the reception. In February we were very clear, any attempt by Pakistan High Commission or Pakistani leadership to engage with Hurriyat leaders will not be taken lightly," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

None of the separatists from Kashmir, however, attended the event this year as most of them either are in jail or under house arrest after a major crackdown by the government last month. The ones who are not jailed fear their arrest or another crackdown.

In the past too, New Delhi has insisted that Pakistan hold talks with India directly on differences over Kashmir and other issues, and has discouraged Islamabad from having direct contact with the Hurriyat leaders.

India's boycott of the event hosted by the Pakistan High Commission came amid tension between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. Diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Islamabad also weakened because of the tension.

With inputs from agencies

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.