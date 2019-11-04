Nearly 44,000 Register At Army Recruitment Rally In Jammu's Samba

The initiative will increase employment, give people a chance to defend the country, a participant said

The Indian Army organised a recruitment mega-rally for the youth at Sher Bachcha Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba which saw an overwhelming response with nearly 44,000 youth participating on Monday.

This was the first recruitment drive after Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Press relation Officer (PRO) of Jammu Defence, Lt. Col. Devender Anand said, "The huge number of participants show how much people are willing to serve the country. The participants have shown full enthusiasm and dedication towards this task."

"It is evident that the youth is fully prepared to provide their services to the country. This also shows that the youth is progressing in a better direction. This will also ensure that there will be no hurdles in the progress of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The 10-day recruitment rally began on November 3 and will go on till November 12.

Young people from the districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba participated in the rally very enthusiastically for a chance to put on the Army uniform.

One participant, Aman Kumar said, "I was very excited about this rally. Even as a kid, I always wanted to wear the uniform and do something for my country."

This rally, which is being organised after nearly one and a half years, will increase employment and give people a chance to defend the country, stated another participant.

On the topic of conflict with the neighboring country Pakistan, the participants have stated that through this rally, they will give a befitting reply to the alleged terrorism activities initiated by Pakistan.

