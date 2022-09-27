Nearly 25 Congress MLAs Meet Ashok Gehlot At His Home Amid Rajasthan Crisis

Ashok Gehlot told them to go back to their areas and work strongly, sources said.

Nearly 25 Rajasthan Congress MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence here on Tuesday evening, indicating solidarity with the leader amid turmoil in the party's state unit.

Sources said the legislators included ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Ashok Chandna and Sukhram Vishnoi. MLAs Meena Kumari, Rafiq Khan, Khushveer Jojawar, Amit Chachan, Madan Prajapat and Jagdish Jangid were also present there.

The sources said no discussion about the Congress president's election was held and the MLAs gave the Chief Minister feedback about the political situation in the state. Party sources said the Chief Minister said he has no ambition for any post and had apprised party president Sonia Gandhi of it in August.

"Nearly 25 MLAs, including ministers, met the Chief Minister. They gave feedback to him. No discussion about the presidential election was held, " the sources said.

The sources said Mr Gehlot told them to go back to their areas and work strongly.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as Mr Gehlot's successor. Their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Upset over the open rebellion, Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken on Monday as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

The Congress observers on Tuesday recommended disciplinary action against Gehlot loyalists Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmendra Rathore.

They, however, did not seek any action against Ashok Gehlot.

On Tuesday, Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi. Sources close to him said his visit was due to personal work and has nothing to do with the political developments.

