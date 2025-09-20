Youth Of India Will Decide Future Of World: Poonam Mahajan To NDTV

The youth of India are global citizens and they will decide the future of the world, BJP leader and former MP Poonam Mahajan has said.

Speaking at the NDTV Yuva Conclave on Saturday, Ms Mahajan also said she does not think youth are afraid of joining politics and that leaders become much bigger when they nurture other leaders.

Addressing a session called 'Rebooting Rajneeti, Why The Yuva Matter', the BJP leader, who has been a two-time MP from Mumbai North Central, said, "India is an aspirational country. The youth of India will decide the future of the world. We are not only Indian citizens, we are global citizens. The youth of India will leave such a mark that the whole world will take notice. India's Gen Z will steer the country, and I have full faith in them. They are connecting India's aspirations to their aspirations."

Asked about her 'ham karke dikhayenge' moment, Ms Mahajan said it was when she contested and won from the Mumbai North Central constituency.

"When I contested from there for the first time in 2014, people said it was a Congress bastion and no one could penetrate it. We did, however, because whenever there is a challenge, the youth take it head-on. I was a pilot, so I always say you will face headwinds when you take off. Every youngster finds a challenge very important. I think the 2014 election was decisive and people gave me a lot of love," she said.

Ms Mahajan, who has been the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha - the youth wing of the BJP - said young people are not afraid of politics and several people from the organisation have gone on to hold important posts.

"A leader who believes they just need followers will never go forward. A leader, to become much bigger, has to create leaders from the people around them. Every leader must create new youth leaders," she said.

To a question on her relationship with the Thackerays, the BJP leader said there are differences politically, but the family ties will always remain.

"In politics, we have ideological differences. We are not enemies. We are doing better than them because we are connected with people. They are not being able to do well, but I give them a lot of love on a familial level," she shared.