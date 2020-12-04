NDTV Wins Big In South Asian Digital Media Awards 2020

NDTV has won big in the South Asian Digital Media Awards 2020, once again proving that it is the leader in quality journalism and news coverage. It has won three silver awards.

Our site ndtv.com has won for Best News Website.

NDTV's coronavirus graphics have won for Best Data Visualisation. This award is special, as it has been challenging reporting on the pandemic. For complete coverage on the coronavirus, click here

The NDTV site has also won the silver for visual stories on Lifestyle, Sports and Entertainment. Click here to browse through our visual web stories.