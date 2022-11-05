'BJP, Congress Love Each Other': Arvind Kejriwal's Top Quotes

There is no Congress effectively in Gujarat. BJP is funding their own candidates as well as Congress candidates. The fight is AAP vs BJP-Congress combined.

My prediction to you today is that Congress will get 5 or less seats in the Gujarat elections. The remaining predictions will be given another day.

BJP has threatened all TV channels in Gujarat not to invite any AAP leader on their debate shows. You will see debates even on Manish Sisodia, but no AAP representation.

BJP and Congress have husband-wife/ brother-sister relationship. I heard an interview by Amit Shah yesterday where he too is saying the contest is only between BJP and Congress.

Price rise is the main problem today. I had announced that everyone in Gujarat will get free electricity. The two other parties do not have the courage or ability to make such an announcement.

I do not take the money of the people to Swiss banks, nor do I build personal fortunes for my children and family. What we collect from the people, we give it back to them for their benefit. Should that not be the case?

(Arvind) Kejriwal has not chosen Isudan Gadhvi as the Chief Minister's face. It is the people who have chosen him. We did a poll campaign and the one who got most votes was made the Chief Ministerial face.

When I spoke of Ganesh ji on currency notes, noone but the BJP had problem with it. No Muslim person said they have a problem, no Christian person said they have a problem, only the BJP has a problem. Why?

People are tired after 27 years of BJP rule in the state. But people are looking for change.