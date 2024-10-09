NDTV Sting Op: In Bhopal, Drugs Being Sold Right Under IAS Officers' Noses

The undercover investigation revealed the widespread availability of drugs.

On October 6 in the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat uncovered a drug manufacturing unit that was operating on an industrial scale. Authorities seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone (MD), both in solid and liquid forms, with an estimated value of Rs 1,814.18 crore in the international market.

The drug manufacturing unit had the capacity to manufacture 25 kg of MD drug per day. The raid took place in the Bagroda industrial estate, on the outskirts of Bhopal. The operation, which has been described as the largest drug bust ever conducted by the Gujarat ATS, led to the arrest of two individuals - Amit Chaturvedi and Sanyal Bane.

Shortly after the discovery of the factory, NDTV launched a sting operation to uncover the full extent of the drug menace plaguing Bhopal. From the bustling old city neighbourhoods of Itwara and Budhwara to the upscale enclaves like Bitten Market and 74 Bungalows, NDTV exposed how drug peddlers operate openly across the city. This thriving illegal trade functions with little fear of law enforcement, operating in plain view in some of the most prominent parts of the city.

To uncover this drug racket, NDTV's Anurag Dwary and Ajay Sharma contacted those who use drugs. These included people working at tea stalls, street vendors, college students, and drug dealers. Once the hotspots were identified, a plan was laid out to catch drug peddlers in the act.

How The Operation Unfolded

In the Budhwara area of old Bhopal. Near the famous Haji Sahib's lassi stall and Umrao Dulha Mosque lies a police outpost, but it remains shut even during the day. The NDTV team parked their bike close to this outpost. Just 100 metres away, there is a fish market, and behind it, lies a notorious area where drugs are sold.

The dealers sit in their courtyards, young and old alike. They signal potential buyers with subtle gestures. As soon as the NDTV team reached the spot, they were stopped by a dealer. The team asked for a packet of charas, and within 15 seconds, the dealer went inside a shanty, came out with a packet and handed it to them. The charas was valued at Rs 300 for around 30 gm.

The undercover investigation revealed the widespread availability of drugs such as hash, marijuana, brown sugar, MD and MDMA, all sold in small packets through a vast network of peddlers.

The NDTV team continued on foot and entered another lane where they met three men - all selling drugs. When the team enquired about the availability of drugs, the men became suspicious and in a threatening tone, asked them to put their phones away. The team witnessed several individuals - from boys to men - holding bags filled with drugs and gesturing to potential buyers. As the NDTV team were about to enter the alleys of Itwara, the drug peddlers followed them on their bikes, suspicious still.

With the men on their tail, the NDTV team had to evade them to enter the Itwara area. After some careful calculations, the team gave the drug peddlers a slip and entered Itwara from another side. As soon as they entered the bustling marketplace, a man wearing a cap and sunglasses, with his face completely covered, approached them. Putting up a fake voice, the man asked for Rs 20,000 for 2-3 gm of MDMA.

The seller admitted that after the recent drug factory bust, police vigilance in the area had increased. As the NDTV team kept the man busy in conversation, his suspicions turned into anger and then open threats, forcing the team to leave the area.

Drugs Beyond Economic Boundaries

The NDTV investigation uncovered how the drug trade in Bhopal transcends economic boundaries, attracting customers from all walks of life. From high-society youth to street vendors, the lure of easily accessible narcotics has created a growing base of users. Dealers openly sell to passersby, operating without the slightest fear of the authorities. Even in the posh localities, such as the VVIP area of 74 Bungalows, where ministers, senior bureaucrats, and police officers reside, drug transactions take place right under their noses.

Right below their homes, tea and coconut water stalls, serve as drug markets. However, transactions happen only with familiar faces.

When the NDTV team struck up a conversation with one of the vendors, he promised to take them to a supplier and even suggested that a city doctor's clinic was "the spot" for MDMA.

From 74 Bungalows, the team moved to Bitten Market where a seemingly innocuous shop selling cigarettes and bottled water became the focus of the investigation. Here, an elderly man, after some initial hesitation, offered drugs to the undercover reporters. Conversations with peddlers revealed the dominance of a figure known only as 'Sahu ji' in Bhopal's drug underworld. 'Sahu ji' is known to supply drugs in large quantities and remains untouchable despite his notoriety.

NDTV's sting operation exposed that local police were doing little to disrupt the criminal networks that thrive across Bhopal. The peddlers in Bhopal's streets operate with a brazen disregard for law enforcement. While law enforcement occasionally conducts raids and arrests, these actions have proved to be temporary setbacks and not a permanent clampdown on drug trade.

Political Fallout

Opposition leaders have accused the state government of negligence, arguing that the BJP-led administration has failed to address the drug menace growing under its watch. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari called the Rs 1,800 crore drug factory bust "unfortunate and shameful".

"Women have to travel 10 kilometres to get water while drugs like MD and alcohol are available for everyone," he said.

Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Yash Bharatiya also criticised the state's police forces for their alleged lack of awareness regarding the existence of the drug factory. He accused the state's intelligence network of sleeping on the job.

Despite the criticism, the Gujarat government expressed gratitude towards the Madhya Pradesh authorities for their role in the bust. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, thanked the Madhya Pradesh police and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their cooperation in the drug bust. In response, Chief Minister Yadav reiterated his government's commitment to working with central agencies and other states to tackle drug abuse and trafficking.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to cooperating with all central agencies and state governments in every action against drug abuse. I express my gratitude for your kind words," Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement.