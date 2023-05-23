NDTV Public Opinion: Rahul Gandhi's Popularity Up After Bharat Jodo Yatra, PM Still Supreme

Congress's Rahul Gandhi's approval ratings shot up by 15 per cent after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remains undented, a special NDTV survey in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) has found.

The Prime Minister's oratory skills, developmental work and charisma impresses 40 per cent people, as his government completes nine years, found the survey of over 7,000 people across 19 states.

Of them 25 per cent said they liked him for his oratory, 20 per cent said they like him for his developmental work, 13 per cent for his penchant for hard work and charisma. His policies have got the approval of 11 per cent people.

Asked who will be the Prime Minister if Lok Sabha elections were held today, 43 per cent people have predicted a third term for PM Modi. Twenty-seven per cent have responded in favour of Mr Gandhi.

Twenty-six per cent people said they always liked Rahul Gandhi, while 15 per cent said they liked him after Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress's mega outreach programme. Sixteen per cent people said they do not like him and 27 per cent were neutral.

Thirty-four per cent people see Mr Gandhi as the only challenger to the Prime Minister -- way above the other contenders for the top job among the opposition, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee.

The Delhi Chief Minister has got 11 per cent votes, and his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee got only 4 per cent. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was the choice of 5 per cent people.

The Lokniti-CSDS survey was conducted among 7,202 people spread across 19 states and 71 constituencies in India between May 10 and May 19. It covered a cross section of people representative of the population of India, the surveyors have said.