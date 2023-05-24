NDTV Public Opinion: How India Has Handled Pakistan, China

India's stature has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it has emerged as a world leader, say a majority of people contacted during a special NDTV survey in collaboration with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). The survey "Public Opinion" -- conducted to gauge public mood as the government completes nine years in power and the BJP gets ready to seek a third straight term next year -- also found that a majority of people feel that India's cultural capital has grown under the NDA government.

But public opinion has been mixed on the government's handling of Pakistan and China.

Asked how they assess the government's handling of China, 29 per cent people said it was good. But almost an equal percentage -- 28 per cent -- felt it was bad. Thirteen per cent people said it was average.

Asked how they assess the government's handling of Pakistan, 28 per cent said it was good while 30 per cent said it was bad. Thirteen per cent people rated it as average.

But asked if the country's global stature grew under PM Modi, an overwhelming 63 per cent people answered in the affirmative. Only 23 per cent appeared unsatisfied.

A majority also agreed that India is now a world leader. Fifty-four per cent people said it was and only 27 per cent disagreed.

The Lokniti-CSDS survey was conducted among 7,202 people spread across 19 states and 71 constituencies in India between May 10 and May 19.

It covered a cross section of people representative of the population of India, the surveyors have said.