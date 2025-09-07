NDTV Exclusive: Mastermind Of Rs 2,500 Crore Delhi Drug Racket In Dubai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued an international Silver Notice against a Dubai-based drug trafficker accused of orchestrating one of the country's biggest cocaine seizures, in what officials are calling a landmark step in the fight against global narcotics syndicates.

The accused, identified as Pawan Thakur, is alleged to have masterminded the smuggling of nearly 82 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth approximately Rs 2,500 crore, intercepted in Delhi in November 2024. The consignment, according to investigators, had been routed through an Indian port before being transported by truck to the capital, where it was stored in a warehouse for distribution.

For the first time, Indian authorities have used Interpol's Silver Notice mechanism to target a drug trafficker abroad. The notice enables international law enforcement agencies to trace assets, businesses and financial operations linked to the accused across multiple jurisdictions. It also facilitates coordination between Interpol's 196 member countries to provide intelligence and freeze illegal properties.

The notice has been shared with agencies in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong, and several European countries, where Thakur is believed to have invested heavily in real estate and businesses through a web of shell companies and front organisations.

The NCB investigation suggests Thakur was not just the mastermind of the November 2024 cocaine seizure but also a long-time operator in the hawala and money laundering business. Originally working as a hawala agent in Delhi's Kucha Mahajani market, he is alleged to have gradually expanded into large-scale narcotics trafficking, using his financial expertise to conceal illicit earnings.

His operations, investigators say, span India and Dubai. Black money generated from the drug trade was routed through an elaborate hawala system. Evidence also points to the use of cryptocurrency transactions and cross-border shell companies in India, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UAE.

According to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe running parallel to the NCB investigation, Thakur's syndicate laundered over Rs 681 crore through fake import-export documentation, crypto transfers, and falsified financial statements.

Despite multiple summons from the ED, Thakur failed to appear before investigators, prompting Delhi's Patiala House Court to issue a non-bailable warrant against him. Shortly after the Delhi cocaine seizure in November 2024, he fled India with his family and settled in Dubai, where he reportedly continues to manage his smuggling and money laundering network.

According to sources, Thakur has acquired multiple properties and luxury cars in Dubai, including a villa in the upscale Dubai Hills estate.

On November 14, 2024, NCB officials raided a property in Delhi's Nangloi area linked to Thakur and recovered nearly 82 kilograms of high-quality cocaine. The drugs, concealed in a consignment shipped from Mexico, had been intended for further transport to Australia.

Five associates of Thakur were arrested in connection with the seizure.

In 2025 alone, NCB has managed to deport four major traffickers back to India, including Naveen Chichkar and Lijo Josh, through cooperation with foreign governments.

Interpol notices currently stand as follows:

Blue Corner Notices: 21 drug traffickers wanted by India.

Red Corner Notices: 10 high-priority fugitives.

Silver Notice: First ever issued by India, against Pawan Thakur.

Extradition Requests: 3 pending with foreign governments.