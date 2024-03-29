NDTV Battleground Live Updates: Freebies vs Aspirations - What Works In Karnataka?

With Lok Sabha elections just about a month away, we are decoding Karnataka's political landscape at 'NDTV Battleground'. We also discuss the challenges faced by the capital city Bengaluru, including water crisis, population explosion and issue of inadequate transportations system.

At 'NDTV Battleground', we discuss about state's politics, growth, seat distribution in upcoming elections, challenges for the current government and the Opposition and much more.

Here are the live updates on 'Battleground Karnataka':

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 29, 2024 20:38 (IST) "What's big today is that we are not in apologetic India. The young are looking at next 10 years. This is new India. Women and young India will vote confidently," says Shraddha Sharma, YourStory founder, CEO.

Mar 29, 2024 20:36 (IST) On The Opposition Narrative

"The narrative that opposition is trying to build is one about lack of jobs," says Sugata Srinivasaraju.

However, he also added, "The Congress does not have a cultureal narrative or emotional connect. It makes a technocratic point. With BJP, they have Mandir, Modi, etc," says Mr Srinivasaraju.



Mar 29, 2024 20:33 (IST) Changing Demographics And What It Means?

How young voters vote this time will be the precursor. Now there are more women voters. Now people want Modi ka guarantee, says TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Arin Capital Partners





Mar 29, 2024 20:27 (IST) "We embrace diversity. When I speak to Gen Z everyone is concerned about the future of the country. We need to shed this caste, class thing. They are angry against corruption. I hope 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' happens," says Nooraine Fazal, founding CEO and managing trustee, inventure academy

Mar 29, 2024 20:24 (IST) The 'Modi Factor' In Karnataka

"Modi factor is key to BJP victory. They are bringing caste and class together. If you see their campaign, candidates say that you are voting for the PM not us. Congress is focusing on regional narrative," says Sandeep Shashtri, Director -Academics, NITTE Education Trust and National Coordinator, Lokniti

Mar 29, 2024 20:23 (IST) Battleground On NDTV: "Politics Of Sub-Caste" In Karnataka

When it comes to Karnataka, there is politics of sub caste. Why BJP lost in 2023 is because Lingayats did not support them. There's a very good reason why BS Yediyurappa was brought back, says Sugata Srinivasaraju, senior journalist and author.



Mar 29, 2024 20:20 (IST) "When it comes to India, Kannadigas want to see who will take India forward. There is cash politics in Karnataka. When it comes to national politics, Karnataka votes differently," says TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Arin Capital Partners

Mar 29, 2024 20:19 (IST) Battleground On NDTV | Freebies vs Aspirations: What Works For Karnataka?



#BattlegroundOnNDTV | Freebies vs aspirations: What works for Karnataka?



Decoding the Battleground Karnataka with NDTV's Sanjay Pugalia (@SanjayPugalia)#ElectionsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/1AnrFJPemq - NDTV (@ndtv) March 29, 2024

Mar 29, 2024 20:18 (IST) Does Caste Factor Matter In Karnataka?

Karnataka is a caste centric state. BJP has now spread almost evenly across the state, says Sugata Srinivasaraju, senior journalist and author.



Mar 29, 2024 20:17 (IST) Decoding How Karnataka Votes

We are not thinking about cash, subsidies. Bengaluru welcomes everybody. Karnataka's voting is how Indians are looking at the future. It is Richest in per capita terms, says TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Arin Capital Partners.