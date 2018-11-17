NDA To Pay 'Heavy Price' If Standoff Over Seats Continues: BJP Bihar Ally

Upendra Kushwaha has demanded more seats for his party than the three it contested in the 2014 polls.

Upendra Kushwaha, the BJP's ally in Bihar, warned that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance will have to pay a "heavy price" if the impasse over the seat-sharing deal for the 2019 national elections continues. The Union Minister said the BJP made an offer which was "not respectable" amid speculation that Mr Kushwaha could make a "big announcement" regarding this. He gave the NDA a deadline of November 30 to reach an agreement.

Mr Kushwaha has demanded more seats for his party than the three seats it contested in the 2014 national elections. In the meeting on Saturday in Patna, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) rejected the number of seats it was offered after the BJP and Nitish Kumar's party decided to contest an equal number of seats in Bihar next year.

At the party meeting, Mr Kushwaha also discussed Nitish Kumar's "insult" of him. Recently, Mr Kushwaha had also interpreted Mr Kumar's recent remarks at an event that the "level of discourse should not be lowered (itna neeche mat giraiye)", as an affront to him. He had alleged that the chief minister referred to him as "neech" (lowly) - a charge rejected by the Janata Dal (United).

Mr Kumar was responding to a question about Mr Kushwaha's claim that Mr Kumar did not want to continue as chief minister after the 2020 assembly polls in Bihar.

Upendra Kushwaha also trained his guns at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar for defending Mr Kumar, signaling a growing isolation in the Bihar coalition.

He sought to meet BJP chief Amit Shah to discuss these issues and was in Delhi for two days this week.Today, the minister said he will try to speak to "no other BJP leader except the prime minister".

(With inputs from PTI)