NDA Likely To Keep Deputy Speaker Post, Announcement Soon: Sources

The post of the Deputy Speaker post, vacant in the first two terms of the Narendra Modi government, will be filled this time. But in a break from tradition, the incumbent is likely to be from the NDA and not the Opposition, sources have indicated, making it clear that the government versus Opposition acrimony is likely to escalate. An announcement is likely soon, sources said.

The Opposition,failing to get the spot of the Pro Tem Speaker and the government's assurance on the Deputy Speaker post, had forced a contest on the Speaker post and lost.