NDA-Backed CP Radhakrishnan To Be India's Next Vice President

New Delhi:
CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate for the post of the Vice President, will succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar in the post. The 68-year-old sailed through the election today, scooping up 452 first preference votes, leaving Opposition candidate and retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy trailing with 300 first preference votes.
The voting figures made it clear that there has been considerable cross-voting from the Opposition MPs. At least 19 MPs are expected to have voted for the NDA candidate.
