Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi To Meet, Discuss Maharashtra On Sunday: Report

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will meet on November 17 to discuss the "next course of action" regarding forming a coalition government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday, hours after it was announced the three parties have agreed on a minimum agenda and will meet with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday.

"Congress alone can't decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on 17 November and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that, other actions will follow," Mr Kharge was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Once they both sit and discuss, only then will the political strategy be prepared," he added.

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will form a government in Maharashtra, which will complete a full term, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday, ruling out mid-term elections in the state that is under President's Rule after no party won a majority in polls last month.

"This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years," said Sharad Pawar, 79, a day after the three parties met to thrash out their basic differences and draft a common minimum programme.

The Shiv Sena and BJP had contested the Maharashtra Assembly election as allies and together got a majority in the 288-strong assembly. After the polls, however, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's claim that BJP chief Amit Shah had promised him rotational chief ministership, caused friction between the two parties.

Caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP resigned last week.The next day, as the term of the Maharashtra legislative assembly ended without any resolution, Governor Koshyari invited the BJP to form government. But the BJP opted out of the race yesterday, accusing the Sena of "betraying the people's mandate".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.