NCP's Nitin Patil, BJP's Dhairyasheel Patil Elected To Rajya Sabha

The NCP and the BJP are part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Nitin Patil and BJP's Dhairyasheel Patil were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on seats vacated by Piyush Goyal and Udayanraje Bhosale, both of whom won the recent Lok Sabha polls.

While Mr Bhosale won from Satara Lok Sabha seat, Union minister Piyush Goyal was elected from Mumbai North constituency.

Nitin Patil accepted his RS appointment certificate during the day.

