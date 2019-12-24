NCP's Ajit Pawar To Be Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

NCP's Ajit Pawar has been named as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sources said

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is set to become the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra once again after his stunning betrayal and homecoming last month before the Uddhav Thackeray government came to power.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is likely to take oath on December 30, but this time as part of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. Over a month ago, he had been sworn in along with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. But that arrangement lasted only 80 hours as Ajit Pawar, after defecting towards the BJP's side, failed to bring in more NCP MLAs to sustain the government.