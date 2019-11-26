Ajit Pawar Quits Before Floor Test, Devendra Fadnavis Presser At 3.30 pm

Maharashtra: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath last week

Ajit Pawar, whose overnight turnabout helped the BJP make a surprise comeback in Maharashtra last weekend, resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a day before a floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will address the media at 3.30 pm, is widely expected to make a similar announcement.

"Ajit Pawar is with us," said Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, shortly after the news broke.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on Saturday in a controversial oath ceremony that was challenged in the Supreme Court by Mr Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and Congress.

The Supreme Court this morning ordered the Fadnavis government to prove its majority "within 24 hours" in a televised test of strength. "If the floor test is delayed, there is a possibility of horse-trading, it becomes incumbent upon the court to act to protect democratic values. An immediate floor test, in such a case, might be the most effective mechanism to do so," said the Supreme Court, delivering a huge blow to the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who were at a function in parliament to mark the Constitution Day, met immediately after the Supreme Court order and reportedly discussed the options before Mr Fadnavis. A "message was conveyed to Devendra Fadnavis" after this meeting, say sources.

After joining hands with the BJP and becoming Mr Fadnavis' deputy, Ajit Pawar had claimed the support of all 54 MLAs of his party NCP, but his uncle Sharad Pawar had contested it.

Subsequently, nearly all NCP MLAs apparently returned to the party fold and also participated in a show of strength at a five-star hotel in Mumbai last evening.

Yesterday, Ajit Pawar did not assume charge officially even though Mr Fadnavis did. He was also missing from the Chief Minister's first meeting last evening and he skipped a memorial even for 26/11 martyrs this morning.

His absence reinforced reports that the NCP, especially his uncle and other top leaders, were trying to persuade him to quit the government and return to the party fold. His cousin Supriya Sule and nephew Rohit Pawar also reportedly made an emotional appeal, reminding "Ajit-Dada" that Sharad Pawar had stood by their family in tough times.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.