NCP Rules Out Aaditya Thackeray As Chief Minister, Keen On Uddhav: Report

After Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray's name did not find any takers for the Chief Minister's post, the party proposed the names of Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde but the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rejected them and insisted that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes over the top post, sources said.

A source told IANS that they wanted a person with a face value that can create an impact even outside Maharashtra.

The contours of the power-sharing agreement has been discussed with the Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party is likely to get 15 ministerial berths while the Congress will get 12.

For the Speaker's post, the Nationalist Congress Party is not keen on giving it to Congress, which has pitched former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan name for the role.

The NCP has argued that they don't want a Speaker who has to seek permission from his party high command on important matters.

The NCP is averse to the post being given to Congress, pointing out that in former governments, the Congress had retained the post.

