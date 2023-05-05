Live Updates: Key Meet For Sharad Pawar's Party Today To Decide Next Step

A committee of the Nationalist Congress Party will meet at 11 am today to decide on who will head the NCP next, days after party chief Sharad Pawar announced that he would be stepping down from the top position.

The committee was set up by Mr Pawar, 82, to pick his successor and it includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union leader Parful Patel and Bhujbal.

Here are the LIVE updates on the meet:

May 05, 2023 10:19 (IST) Sharad Pawar's Daughter Supriya Sule Remains Favourite



Veteran leader Sharad Pawar is yet to take a final call on requests to roll back his resignation, but his Nationalist Congress Party is clearing decks for a successor -- just in case. Supriya Sule, Mr Pawar's daughter, appears to be the favourite.

