NCP Legislator Anil Bhosale, 3 Others Sent To Police Custody In Bank Fraud Case

Anil Bhosale has been arrested in the Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank fraud case (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Anil Bhosale and three others were sent to police custody on Wednesday till March 6 by a Pune court in connection with the alleged Shivajirao Bhosale cooperative bank fraud case.

Pune Police had on Tuesday arrested Mr Bhosale along with three others in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 71.78 crore in Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank.

Besides Mr Bhosale, who is also the director of the cooperative bank, CEO Tanhaji Padval and SV Jadhav and chief accountant Shailesh Bhosale have also been arrested, Pune Police said.

Earlier in the month of January, Pune Police had registered a case against Anil Bhosale, his wife, and around 15 others, including the board of directors, for alleged forgery, misappropriation and cheating.