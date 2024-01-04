NCP Leader's 'Lord Ram Was Non-Vegetarian' Comment Sparks Row

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's comment on Lord Ram has sparked a big row

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has found himself in hot water over his comment that "Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian".

Mr Awhad, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar camp of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), made the comment at an event in Maharashtra's Shridi on Wednesday.

"Lord Ram belongs to us, Bahujans. He used to hunt and eat animals. He is a Bahujan. They are trying to make everyone a vegetarian by giving Lord Ram's example. But Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. A person who has stayed in the forest for 14 years - where will he go to find vegetarian food?" Mr Awhad said, referring to the years Lord Ram spent in the forests in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The comment, which comes ahead of the grand consecration of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya later this month, has sparked a massive controversy, with some seeking action against him for hurting religious sentiments.