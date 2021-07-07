NCP Leader Eknath Khadse's Son-In-Law Arrested In Money Laundering Case

Eknath Khadse had to resign from Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 over allegations in the land deal (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law, Girish Chaudhary in the Pune land deal case, the probe agency informed on Wednesday.

According to ED officials, he was arrested today early in the morning.

Mr Chaudhary was called for questioning in the money laundering case on Tuesday. He also presented several documents related to the case which were analysed by them.

"He will be presented before the court today," the officials said.

The case date backs to 2016.

Eknath Khadse was summoned by the agency in the case earlier in January.

Mr Khadse, who was earlier with the BJP, had to resign from the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 following allegations regarding the land deal.