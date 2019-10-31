NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal In Hospital, Complained Of High Blood Pressure

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been admitted to Jaslok Hospital for treatment, his aide said

Senior Nationalist Congress Party or NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was taken to a private hospital in Mumbai today after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, a close aide of his said.

He also had mild bleeding from the nose, said a doctor at the hospital.

"He complained of chest pain and high BP. He has been shifted to Jaslok Hospital for further treatment," Mr Bhujbal's aide said.

The 72-year-old NCP leader, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, recently won the Assembly election from Yeola constituency.

