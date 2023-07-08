Sharad Pawar's 'Erred In Trusting Some People' Attack On Nephew

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined Maharashtra government last week

Sharad Pawar has alluded to his nephew Ajit Pawar while speaking about whom not to trust at a public event in Maharashtra's Nashik.

Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the ruling BJP and become Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister has led to internal turmoil in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The escalation has parallels with how Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde revolted with a large group of MLAs and allied with the BJP to become the Chief Minister.

"I erred in trusting some people. I won't repeat the mistake," Sharad Pawar said at Nashik today, alluding to his nephew.

He also scoffed at Ajit Pawar's suggestion that he should retire from politics.

"Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became Prime Minister? I don't want to become the PM or a minister, but only want to serve the people," Sharad Pawar said, referring to his nephew's comment that he should retire now that he is 83 years old.

Sharad Pawar, referring to "Na tired hu, na retired hu (am neither tired nor retired)" comment by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, told the news channel Mumbai Tak, "Who are they to tell me to retire? I can still work."

On the succession battle in the family after Ajit Pawar's comments that he was sidelined as he wasn't somebody's son, Sharad Pawar said, "I don't want to say much on this topic. I don't like discussing family issues outside the family."

Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar was made minister and also deputy chief minister, but no ministerial position was given to daughter Supriya Sule even though it was possible.

A week after Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joined the state government, Sharad Pawar started his state-wide rally today from Yeola in Nashik district, the constituency of NCP rebel and minister Chhagan Bhujbal.