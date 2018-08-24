Naxal With Rs 47 Lakh Bounty Surrenders Before Police In Chhattisgarh

The police said that the Naxal was active since 1999 and a search operation was on to arrest him by Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra police.

All India | | Updated: August 24, 2018 11:06 IST
Naxal Pahad Singh, also known as Kumarsaay, has surrendered before the police.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): 

A Naxal with a bounty of Rs 47 lakh surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The police confirmed that Pahad Singh, also known as Kumarsaay and Rammohhamad Singh Toppo, a native of Rajnandgaon, surrendered before Durg Inspector general of police, GP Singh.

The resident of Naxal-hit Rajnandgaon district was a member of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee(MMCSZC) since it was formed and was a secretary of the Gondia division of the Naxals.

He was part of the Naxal hierarchy for nearly two decades.

During a search operation, the police had earlier arrested three Naxals from the Kutru area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

