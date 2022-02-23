Nawab Malik, Minister Who Took On Officer In Drugs-On-Cruise Case: 5 Facts

Maharashtra's cabinet minister in charge of minority development, Nawab Malik is also the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party and is known to be close to be its chief Sharad Pawar.

A five-time MLA from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar, Mr Malik is one of the few Muslim faces in the NCP, which is largely seen as a Maratha-centric party.

Mr Malik started his political career with the Congress but quit to join the Samajwadi Party. In 2001, he was expelled, after which he joined the Nationalist Congress Party.

A part of then Congress-NCP government, Nawab Malik resigned as a minister in 2005 after the Justice PB Sawant Commission, which was probing the allegations of social activist Anna Hazare, indicted him in a corruption case.