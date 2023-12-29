Navy Unveils New Admirals' Epaulettes Inspired By Chattrapati Shivaji

Admiral rank officers in the Indian Navy are two, three and four-star-rank officers.

The Indian Navy has unveiled the new design of the Admirals' Epaulettes, an ornamental shoulder piece worn to show the rank of an officer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, announced that the Admirals' Epaulettes "will reflect the legacy of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

Admirals are in the Indian Navy are two, three and four-star-rank officers. Admiral is a four-star ranking officer followed by Vice Admiral and then Rear Admiral, a two-star-rank officer.

Rajmudra (Royal Stamp)

The octagon-shaped Rajmudra (royal stamp) in red signifies "Eight-cardinal directions to represent an all-round long term vision" and the golden navy buttons "Reiterates its resolve to do away with the mindset of slavery". 'Satyamev Jayate', meaning "Truth only Triumphs" is engraved on the octagon.

As we usher in the new year #2024, #IndianNavy proudly unveils the new Design of Admirals' Epaulettes. Announced by @PMOIndia during #NavyDay2023 at Sindhudurg

The golden button replaces the golden shoulder board and the buttons will have the new naval ensign.

The red octagonal shape of the design is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Rajmudra.

The Indian Navy changed its ensign last year, replacing the red Saint's George Cross, linked with the navy's colonial past, with a blue octagonal shape with the national emblem sitting atop an anchor, superimposed on a shield with the navy's motto, 'Sham Noh Varuna', meaning: "Be auspicious unto us Oh Varuna".

Last year, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "The directions from the top leadership were very clear. We strongly support the view that we have to get away from this 'Ghulami ki mansikta'".

Indian Sword And Telescope

The Indian sword below the Rajmudra represents the "cutting edge of national power and winning wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and overcoming every challenge." The telescope and the Indian sword are in a cross formation. The telescope replaced the baton in the new epaulette. Earlier a sword and the baton were in cross formation.

The Prime Minister announced that the Indian Navy is going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions. Last year, during the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the nation's first indigenous aircraft carrier, the Prime Minister also unveiled the new ensign and said, "Till today the Indian naval flags carried a sign of slavery, which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's fleet comprised 60 fighting ships and approximately 5,000 men. The rising Maratha naval power during Shivaji Maharaj's period was the first to secure the coastline against external aggression. Chhatrapati Shivaji was the first to realise the importance of a strong navy.

Shivaji believed in forts and built many coastal forts such as Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and many others along the Konkan coast, the Navy said. He ensured sound defence of the forts by constructing them on hillocks overlooking the coast.