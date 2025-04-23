Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Attack Cremated With Full Military Honours In Karnal

Last respects were paid to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal on Wednesday, including a formal procession and a rifle salute, following which a cremation ceremony took place with full military honours at the late soldier's native hometown in Karnal. The naval officer was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the funeral to pay his last respects to the jawan who died.

Speaking to the media, CM Saini said, "I came here to pay tribute to Vinay Narwal and meet his family. Those who have carried out the cowardly attack will not be spared... strict action will be taken against them. Vinay Narwal is a brave soldier...The Haryana government stands with Vinay Narwal's family."

The Navy officer's casket was draped with the Indian national flag as a mark of respect for the officer's service to the nation. The flag was then ceremonially folded and presented to his family, usually with a formal salute.

The military honours also included the standard military funeral, which included a gun salute.

As the officer's body arrived at the funeral or memorial site, the military band played solemn tunes to mark the occasion.

The body of the officer were then cremated with traditions and rituals by the family members.

Huge crowd gathered at his residence to pay their respects and catch a final glimpse of the officer.

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16.

Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal in Delhi before his body were sent to his hometown in Karnal.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva were present at the solemn ceremony to offer their final respects.

Grieving family members, close friends, and relatives also gathered to pay heartfelt tributes to the jawan.

The widow of the naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

In a heart-wrenching scene marked by silence and salutes, the widow of the naval officer stood inconsolable at the funeral ceremony held in honour of her husband.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words to the remains of her beloved, capturing both sorrow and admiration.

"I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down.

The ceremony was attended by fellow officers, family members, and dignitaries, all of whom paid their respects to the brave soul.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, in a statement shared by the Indian Navy, expressed deep sorrow over the officer's death.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief."

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief.… pic.twitter.com/4x5OH7zUmq — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 23, 2025

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini earlier said, "The attack is extremely unfortunate. The more it is condemned, the less it is... The government is standing with the families of those who died in this moment of sadness. I will pray to God to give a place to their valiant souls in his feet....Strict action should be taken against those who committed this heinous incident, so that no one else thinks twice before considering such a thing."

"This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible," he said.

The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only bring to justice the perpetrators of this act, but also the individuals behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

