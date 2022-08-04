Navy Files Complaint With Maharashtra Police Over Fake Recruitment Scam

The accused took money as application fee for issuing uniforms, i-cards. (Representational)

The Navy on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Thane Police in Maharashtra seeking the arrest of a man who allegedly cheated youths by promising them jobs in the Navy.

The man, who posed as "captain Sameer Singh" of the Navy, operated from Ambernath in Thane district, it said in a release.

"A preliminary investigation conducted by Naval Police revealed that this individual used a fake Ministry of Defence letter, indicating INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba, Mumbai, as being the recruitment and work place," the Navy release added.

He took money from job aspirants as application fee and for issuing "uniforms" and identity cards, the release said.

A Naval Police team lodged a complaint with Shivaji Nagar Police station in Ambernath East, requesting the police to apprehend the man and register a First Information Report against him, it added.

