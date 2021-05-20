Navy Designs Oxygen Recycling System To Mitigate Current Oxygen Crisis

The overall cost of the Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) prototype has been capped at Rs.10,000.

Amidst the second wave of COVID-19, the Diving School of the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has conceptualised and designed an Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) to alleviate the existing Oxygen shortages.

According to an official statement, the Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) has been designed by Lieutenant Commander Mayank Sharma of the Diving School. The system's design has been patented, and an application to this effect has been filed by the Indian Navy on May 13.

The Diving School has expertise in this area as the basic concept is used in some of the diving sets used by the school. Earlier, a similar idea on a miniaturised lab model was demonstrated to the Prime Minister during the Combined Commanders Conference at Kevadia on March 6.

According to a press release, the Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) is designed to extend the life of the existing medical oxygen cylinders two to four times, using the fact that only a small percentage of oxygen inhaled by a patient is actually absorbed by the lungs, the rest being exhaled into the atmosphere along with carbon dioxide produced by the body.

The first fully operational prototype of the Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) was produced on April 22 and underwent a series of in-house trials and design improvements at the Southern Naval Command, with third-party observers from ISO-certified firms.

Thereafter, on the directives of NITI Aayog, the system underwent detailed analysis and assessment by a team of specialists at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) at Thiruvananthapuram. The team of specialists at SCTIMST found the concept and design of the Oxygen Recycling System feasible, and also suggested a few additional modifications.

The overall cost of the Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) prototype has been capped at Rs.10,000 against an envisaged saving of Rs 3,000 per day due to the recycling of oxygen. Besides substantially enhancing the existing oxygen capacity in the country, the Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) can also be used to extend the life of oxygen cylinders used by mountaineers/ soldiers at High Altitude, for HADR operations and onboard naval ships and submarines.