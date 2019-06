A woman and her daughter were rescued on Wednesday by Marcos (marine commandos) of the Indian Navy in Wullar Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after the boat they were rowing overturned in the lake, police sources said.

"Indian Navy's Marcos force immediately swung into action and rescued both the mother and the daughter from drowning in the lake. The timely rescue mission undertaken by the navy commandos has been appreciated by the locals of the area," said the sources.