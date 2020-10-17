PM Modi Wishes For 'Positive Change' As He Greets People For Navratri

Navratri 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on the first day of Navratri (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity.

With the blessings of the goddess, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous, PM Modi said in a tweet on the first day of Navratri.

"Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the Prime Minister said.



