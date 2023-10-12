Navratri 2023: Know When Can You Play Garba And Its Significance

Garba is a high-energy folk dance that originated in Gujarat

The 9 days of Navratri are celebrated to welcome the arrival of Goddess Durga. Devotees, during the auspicious occasion, worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. One of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is the traditional dance form 'Garba' which is a symbol of devotion and worship. People gather in large groups, dressed in traditional attire, and dance to the rhythmic beats of Garba and Dandiya sticks.

What is Garba and when can it be played during Navratri?

Garba is a high-energy folk dance that originated in Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervor at the auspicious Navratri festival. Dancers celebrating the Garba spirit dance in a circle around a big lamp or the statue of Goddess Shakti. The Garba songs are themed around the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The dance can be played on all nine days of the Navratri.

To celebrate garba, people wear rich, traditional, and colorful attire. Women wear Chaniya choli, a colourful three-piece dress, which consists of a blouse, skirt, and dupatta. They also wear heavy jewellery -earrings, bangles, necklaces etc. Men wear kafni pyjamas with a Ghagra - a short round kurta - above the knees and a pagadi on the head.

However, in Gujarat, it is not exclusively performed only during Navratri. Garba also is performed during social events such as weddings and parties.

Significance of Garba:

Garba originated from the Sanskrit word 'Garbha' which means womb. The traditional garbas are performed around centrally lit lamps or a statue of the Goddess Shakti. Garba is performed in a circle reflecting the cycle of life. As the cycle of time revolves from birth to life, to death, and again to rebirth, the only thing that is constant is the Goddess, the idol of whom is placed stationary.

