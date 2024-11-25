Navjot Sidhu's Viral Video: Can Special Diet Cure Cancer? A Fact-Check

Navjot Sidhu later issued a clarification.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu held a press conference during which he stated that his wife, Navjot Kaur, overcame Stage 4 breast cancer in just 40 days through a simple dietary and lifestyle regimen.

In this context, a video clip of the press conference, where Navjot Singh Sidhu is seen claiming that neem leaves, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, lemon vinegar, and intermittent fasting can cure cancer, has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, Navjot Singh Sidhu claims that neem leaves, turmeric, apple, and lemon vinegar can cure cancer. He further asserts that by depriving the body of food, cancer cells naturally begin to die off. Through this article, let us fact-check the claims made in the video.

Claim

Turmeric, neem leaves, apple cider vinegar, lemon water, intermittent fasting, and lifestyle changes can cure cancer - Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Fact

As Sidhu's claims about a diet containing turmeric, neem leaves, apple cider vinegar, lemon water, intermittent fasting, and lifestyle changes being able to cure cancer went viral, several medical and healthcare experts responded, stating that such claims lack high-quality evidence to support them.

Consequently, Mr Sidhu issued a clarification, stating that his wife's fight against cancer involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapies, a strict diet plan, and determination to combat the disease.

While neem leaves, turmeric, and intermittent fasting may assist in the supportive management of cancer, there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of apple cider vinegar and lemon in cancer management.

Furthermore, there is no medical consensus or scientific evidence to substantiate the claim that neem leaves, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, lemon water, or intermittent fasting can cure cancer. Hence, the claim made in the post is MISLEADING.

However, it is important to note that Mr Sidhu, in the same press conference, emphasized the indispensable role of the healthcare system and accessible medical treatments in managing critical illnesses like cancer. He shared his wife's journey, highlighting the significant contribution of government hospitals to her treatment.

Sidhu also advocated for a holistic approach to health, underscoring the importance of a disciplined lifestyle and healthy eating habits as essential complements to medical care. The full video of the press conference can be accessed here.

Following the press conference, several media outlets published articles highlighting the diet Mr Sidhu mentioned, where he claimed that his wife, Navjot Kaur, overcame Stage 4 cancer in just 40 days through this regimen.

As Mr Sidhu's claims about the diet went viral, suggesting it solely contributed to his wife's recovery from cancer, it prompted responses from the medical community and public health advocates.

Consequently, Mr Sidhu issued a clarification, stating that the fight against cancer involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, a strict diet plan, and determination to combat the disease. Together, these efforts functioned as a form of immunotherapy.

This war against cancer involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, a strict diet plan and determination to fight cancer, together they worked as immunotherapy……



Will share the diet plan soon for the benefit of one and all along with my wife and guardian… pic.twitter.com/Y8RH9uWhnJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 23, 2024

According to the press conference, Mr Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur, received treatment at various hospitals, including government hospitals. The majority of her treatment took place at Waryam Singh Hospital in Yamunanagar, Haryana, under the supervision of Dr Rupinder Batra, a former oncologist at Tata Memorial Hospital. Mr Sidhu has also expressed his thanks and gratitude to Dr Batra in a post.

Can't thank Dr Vikoo Batra enough, from Waryam singh Hospital Yamunanagar who was her main doctor responsible for the entire treatment taking care of her 24 /7. Providing her the best treatment and emotional support … pic.twitter.com/F4EFLw9i6w — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 22, 2024

As the video went viral, several medical and healthcare experts responded, stating that such claims lack high-quality evidence to support them. They urged the public not to delay or forgo conventional cancer treatments. The Tata Memorial Hospital Alumni (TMHA), comprising 262 oncologists, issued a formal statement on 23 November 2024, cautioning against the spread of misinformation on social media.

Issued in public interest pic.twitter.com/gMuCTZmwzZ — Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) November 23, 2024

Can turmeric, neem leaves, apple cider vinegar, lemon water, intermittent fasting, and lifestyle changes cure cancer?

According to various studies and reports, neem has shown some anticancer properties. However, further research is needed to fully explore these properties and effectively integrate neem into cancer management. Additional studies are required to isolate and identify its active components, elucidate its anticancer mechanisms, and confirm its effectiveness through animal studies and clinical trials.

The main active ingredient in turmeric is curcumin, also known as diferuloylmethane. Various studies and reports suggest that curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, may have the ability to kill cancer cells in certain types of cancer. Some laboratory studies have indicated that it might be effective against lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancers. Other studies suggest that curcumin may help prevent cancer, slow its spread, enhance the effectiveness of chemotherapy, and protect healthy cells from damage caused by radiation therapy. However, most evidence regarding turmeric and cancer comes from animal studies or laboratory research. At present, it is unclear what these studies mean for individuals with cancer or those seeking to prevent it.

According to the University of Chicago, apple cider vinegar has some proven health benefits, such as aiding in weight loss and helping to control blood sugar levels. However, it does not have any properties that can cure cancer.

While the effects of intermittent fasting on clinically relevant cancer‐related effects remain unclear, some studies and reports suggest that intermittent fasting has an impact on cancerous pathophysiology as it efficiently decreases body mass. There is little evidence that intermittent fasting, without any reduction in body weight and proper balanced diet and exercise, can enhance cancer outcomes. Overall, evidence suggests that if done properly under the supervision of a dietician/physician, intermittent fasting is not hazardous to cancer patients physically or emotionally and, hence, may be added to standard anticancer therapies to maximize their benefit while minimizing adverse effects.

While there is no scientific evidence or medical consensus to support the claim that any of the ingredients such as neem and turmeric can alone cure cancer or induce remission, studies indicate that these ingredients can assist in the management of cancer as adjuncts to traditional medical therapies.

Factly has previously written multiple fact-check articles debunking misinformation about various cancer remedies.

To sum up, Mr Sidhu's claim that his wife's Stage-4 cancer was cured through diet and intermittent fasting is misleading, as there is no scientific evidence to support his claims. He later issued a clarification, stating that his wife's fight against Cancer involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapies, and a strict diet plan.

