'AAP Always Recognised My Work': Navjot Sidhu Tweet Sets Up Guessing Game

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's post on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today set up a guessing game in election season in Punjab. AAP "has always recognised his work in the state and knows who is fighting for the state", he wrote, raising speculation that he is warming up to Arvind Kejriwal's party.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption and Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Mr Sidhu wrote.

"If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate," he added in another tweet.

Mr Sidhu's tweet was in response to an old video clip that showed AAP leader Sanjay Singh praising him for quitting the BJP in 2017 and for raising his voice against the Akali Dal and the Badal family.

Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab. https://t.co/6AmEYhSP67pic.twitter.com/7udIIGkq1l — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 13, 2021

Many saw Mr Sidhu's tweet as an indicator that after his long feud with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a tussle for power, he is on his way to AAP, the party he had passed over when he joined the Congress before the Punjab election in 2017.

However, another view was that Mr Sidhu's tweet was meant as sarcasm towards the Congress's Punjab rival.

"Mr Sidhu has been attacking AAP in his tweets over the past 48 hours," said a Congress leader. That his target has shifted from Amarinder Singh to AAP and the Akali Dal, sources say, is a hint that he has made peace with Amarinder Singh after both leaders met with the Gandhis.