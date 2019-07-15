Navjot Sidhu Sends Resignation To Chief Minister Month After Quitting

Navjot Singh Sidhu submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi on June 10.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from the Punjab cabinet last month amid a long-running feud with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, today said he has sent his resignation to the chief minister.

The resignation "has been delivered at the official residence" of Amarinder Singh aka "Captain", the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted today.

Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence... — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 15, 2019

On Sunday, Mr Sidhu shared his resignation letter on Twitter and said he had submitted it to Rahul Gandhi on June 10. The 55-year-old leader met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi after he was stripped of key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle following a public fallout with Amarinder Singh.

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

Met the congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation ! pic.twitter.com/ZcLW0rr8r3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 10, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister reshuffled the state cabinet in the first meeting after national elections on June 6. He took away the Local Government portfolio from Mr Sidhu and assigned him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources. Mr Sidhu's other portfolio of Tourism and Cultural Affairs was also taken away.

The feud between Mr Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated after the reshuffle as he went on Facebook live soon after the cabinet meet and said: ""I cannot be taken for granted...I have been singled out in spite of collective responsibility."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.