Naveen Patnaik's Demands Action By Poll Body Against Dharmendra Pradhan

Elections 2019: Dharmendra Pradhan allegedly misbehaved with government officials

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday wrote to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding action against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly misbehaving with government officers on election duty.

The party also alleged that Mr Pradhan prevented the officials from checking his helicopter.

"Yesterday as telecasted by several television channels, it was seen that BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan misbehaved and prevented government officers from checking his helicopter and a sealed suitcase, which was being done as part of normal election duty checking," the complaint stated.

"We also demand that the contents of the sealed suitcase, which was in his possession, is informed to the public, especially since apprehensions of him carrying cash in that sealed suitcase is being suspected at large," it stated.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) files a complaint with Election Commission demanding action against Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly 'misbehaving & preventing govt officers from conducting their duties of checking his helicopter along with a sealed suitcase in his possession yesterday' pic.twitter.com/HOZZs5x0Qc - ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

Five parliamentary constituencies of Odisha will go to polls on April 18. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

