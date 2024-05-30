Naveen Patnaik Responds To Health Question Day After PM's Conspiracy Barb

Naveen Patnaik has said he doing well and hopes to continue to serve the people of Odisha

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged a "sudden deterioration" in Naveen Patnaik's health condition, the Odisha Chief Minister today said he is "very well" and hopes to "continue to serve the people of my state".

The Biju Janata Dal chief, the second longest-serving chief minister of the country, was speaking to news agency ANI ahead of the final phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The state polls in Odisha are being held alongside the general election.

A series of social media videos purportedly showing Mr Patnaik in a frail condition had prompted the BJP to question his health. In a rally at Odisha's Balasore, the Prime Minister hinted at a "conspiracy" behind the "sudden deterioration" in the 77-year-old Chief Minister's health. "Is the lobby that is currently running the Patnaik government on his behalf responsible for it?" the Prime Minister said, adding that if the BJP comes to power in the eastern state, it will form a panel to probe this matter.

Soon after, Mr Patnaik responded, "Let me assure the PM that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in the state for the last month. He has stated publicly earlier that I am his good friend. All he had to do was pick up the telephone and ask me about my health. But a number of BJP people from Odisha and Delhi are spreading rumours about my health."

#WATCH | On PM Narendra Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, "I have done that (dialling PM Modi) often. The Prime Minister has said in recent public meetings that I am a good friend of his. So, if he heard these rumours and was concerned about it, was it not his duty to pick up… pic.twitter.com/OfMIERNYcC — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Asked about his remark in which he said that the Prime Minister could have just picked up the phone and checked on him, Mr Patnaik told ANI, "The PM has said in public meetings that I am a good friend of his. So wasn't it his duty, if he heard these rumours and was concerned, to have just picked up the telephone and asked me about them?"

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of Mr Patnaik in which his hand appears to be shaking. Also seen in the video is VK Pandian, Mr Patnaik's long-term aide and a former IAS officer who has now joined BJD. The BJP has repeatedly targeted Mr Pandian, alleging that he is controlling the state government.

"This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha!" Mr Sarma posted on X. Mr Patnaik responded, "I believe the BJP which is known to make non-issues into issues, are discussing my hands. This will certainly not work."

#WATCH | On allegations by the opposition and former BJD leaders that "VK Pandian takes decisions on behalf of CM Patnaik", Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, "...This is ridiculous and I have said it often before, this is an old allegation and it holds no weight." pic.twitter.com/FTNZSoEqOe — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

During the interview with ANI, Mr Patnaik was asked about allegations that Mr Pandian is his "gatekeeper" and takes decisions on the Chief Minister's behalf. "That is ridiculous and I have said this often before. It's an old allegation and it holds no weight," the veteran leader replied.

Odisha is among the BJP's key focus areas in this election, and party leaders have said they are confident of a good show in both the general election and state polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said their Odisha target is to win 17 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state and 75 out of 147 Assembly seats. The BJD won 12 seats in the state in 2019, while the BJP bagged right. In fact, the two parties were expected to tie-up ahead of the polls, but the talks fell through.