Naveen Patnaik Takes Oath As Odisha Chief Minister For Fifth Term: Live Updates

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office on Naveen Patnaik. His team of ministers were also administered the oath of the office. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. The 72-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief became one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seat in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded election, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000.
Here are the live updates on Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in ceremony:
After the oath ceremony, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "It's a nostalgic and personal journey for me to reminiscence the past 19 years. Today while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed on me, yet again."
"Congratulations to Shri Naveen PatnaikJi on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress."
- Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha Chief Minister for the fifth term.
- His team of ministers also administered the oath of the office.
- On the eve of the swearing-in, 11 cabinet ministers and nine ministers of state were appointed on Mr Patnaik's recommendation. The new team of ministers will have 10 new faces.
- Apart from chief minister''s elder brother and businessman Prem Patnaik, sister and noted writer Gita Mehta, around 7,000 dignitaries including captains of industries attended the swearing-in ceremony.
- A large number of BJD supporters and women grass root leaders attended the function.
- Ahead of swearing in ceremony, Naveen Patnaik offers prayers at Srimandira.
- Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Congratulations Naveen Patnaik on being sworn in for a historic 5th time as Odisha CM. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweets, "Congratulations Naveen Patnaik sir on being sworn in for a historic 5th time as CM #Odisha. My SandArt at Puri Beach".
- Naveen Patnaik won from his home turf Hinjili under the Aska Lok Sabha seat in southern Odisha and Bijapur in the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat in western Odisha.
- BJD retained 12 of the 21 parliamentary seats in the state. The party secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.
- BJP won 23 seats and Congress managed to win nine seats.
- An independent and CPI(M) won one seat each.