Naveen Patnaik Takes Oath As Odisha Chief Minister For Fifth Term: Live Updates

Naveen Patnaik to take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive time.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office on Naveen Patnaik. His team of ministers were also administered the oath of the office. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. The 72-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief became one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seat in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded election, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000.



