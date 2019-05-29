Naveen Patnaik Takes Oath As Odisha Chief Minister For Fifth Term: Live Updates

Naveen Patnaik oath: The 72-year-old BJD supremo, is one of the longest-serving chief ministers, who managed to retain the state.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 29, 2019 11:55 IST
New Delhi: 

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office on Naveen Patnaik. His team of ministers were also administered the oath of the office. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. The 72-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief became one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seat in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded election, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000.
 

Here are the live updates on Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in ceremony:


May 29, 2019
11:55 (IST)
It's a nostalgic journey, tweets Odisha Chief Minister
After the oath ceremony, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "It's a nostalgic and personal journey for me to reminiscence the past 19 years. Today while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed on me, yet again."
May 29, 2019
11:19 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets congratulatory message for Naveen Patnaik
"Congratulations to Shri Naveen PatnaikJi on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress." 
May 29, 2019
10:51 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha Chief Minister
  • Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha Chief Minister for the fifth term.
  • His team of ministers also administered the oath of the office. 
  • On the eve of the swearing-in, 11 cabinet ministers and nine ministers of state were appointed on Mr Patnaik's recommendation. The new team of ministers will have 10 new faces. 
  • Apart from chief minister''s elder brother and businessman Prem Patnaik, sister and noted writer Gita Mehta, around 7,000 dignitaries including captains of industries attended the swearing-in ceremony.
  • A large number of BJD supporters and women grass root leaders attended the function. 
May 29, 2019
09:18 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik offers prayers ahead of oath ceremony
  • Ahead of swearing in ceremony, Naveen Patnaik offers prayers at Srimandira.
May 29, 2019
07:47 (IST)
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Naveen Patnaik
  • Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Congratulations Naveen Patnaik on being sworn in for a historic 5th time as Odisha CM. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweets, "Congratulations Naveen Patnaik sir on being sworn in for a historic 5th time as CM #Odisha. My SandArt at Puri Beach".
May 29, 2019
07:46 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik won from two Assembly segments
  • Naveen Patnaik won from his home turf Hinjili under the Aska Lok Sabha seat in southern Odisha and Bijapur in the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat in western Odisha.
  • BJD retained 12 of the 21 parliamentary seats in the state. The party secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. 
  • BJP won 23 seats and Congress managed to win nine seats. 
  • An independent and CPI(M) won one seat each.

