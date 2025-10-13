Naveen Jindal's Daughter Accuses IndiGo Of Returning "Bent And Unusable" Wheelchair, Airline Reacts

Naveen Jindal, industrialist and Kurukshetra MP, slammed IndiGo Airlines after his daughter Sminu Jindal's wheelchair was damaged on a Goa-Delhi flight. Notably, Sminu, a disability rights advocate, was returning from Purple Fest Goa, an event promoting dignity and independence for persons with disabilities.

She took to X to express distress over IndiGo's mishandling of her custom-built wheelchair, calling it a symbol of "mobility, independence, and dignity". She highlighted that such incidents aren't isolated, but a repeated trauma for persons with disabilities.

"On my @IndiGo6E flight 6E 6264 (Goa–Delhi), my custom wheelchair — built specifically for my spinal cord injury — was returned to me completely bent & unusable. This is not an isolated case. It's a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly. A wheelchair is not just equipment — it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired," she wrote in a post on X.

She also tagged Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, urging intervention to enforce stricter guidelines for handling assistive devices during air travel. "If wheelchairs must go into the aircraft belly, airlines must create a dedicated protected section & ensure staff are properly trained and sensitized...Safety of assistive devices is mandatory. Somebody's life & life's earnings depend on it," she added.

Her father Naveen Jindal condemned the incident and called for systemic reform in airline operations concerning passengers with disabilities.

He wrote, "What happened with my daughter @SminuJindal is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue. A wheelchair is not just mobility — it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. It's time for stronger protocols and better sensitivity training."

IndiGo's Response

In response to the tweet, IndiGo issued an apology, stating they're reviewing the matter. In a follow-up comment, they added that airport staff assisted Sminu Jindal and provided an alternative wheelchair.

"Dear Ma'am, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We remain fully committed to ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for all our customers and deeply value your feedback. We understand the importance of an assistive device and assure you that we remain available to extend any support you may require. Our airport team had also endeavoured to offer immediate assistance by providing an alternate wheelchair and ensuring every possible comfort. We tried reaching you as well, however, we have been unable to establish contact. We would be most grateful for an opportunity to speak with you at a convenient time to address your experience in greater detail," their response read.