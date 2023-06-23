"Nature A Part Of Our Culture": PM Modi On Efforts To Counter Climate Change

PM Modi's remark came during a joint statement with Joe Biden at the White House.

India doesn't believe in exploiting the nature as it is a part of the Indian culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he highlighted his government's efforts to counter climate change.

He made the remark during a joint statement with US President Joe Biden following bilateral talks at the White House.

"For India, environment and climate are a part of our culture. We don't believe in the exploitation of nature. Of all the G20 nations, India has fulfilled the promises made in Paris," he said.

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty signed in Paris in 2015 covering climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Prime Minister, who is on his first state visit to the US, also recalled the Indian Railways' target to becoming 'net zero' carbon emitter by the end of this decade.

"Solar energy, ethanol targets have been achieved before the deadline. We also launched the international solar alliance. We have helped island nations with solar energy. We have launched Mission Life," he said while highlighting his government's efforts to counter climate change.

Biden too chipped in with his government's climate change initiatives and said the largest climate find was passed by the US last year. "We are trying to work with other countries to maintain their carbon sinks."

Biden too chipped in with his government's climate change initiatives and said the largest climate find was passed by the US last year. "We are trying to work with other countries to maintain their carbon sinks."

PM Modi, who reached Washington from New York yesterday, is set to address a joint sitting of the US Congress and attend a state dinner.