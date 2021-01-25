National Voters' Day 2021: Know All About The 11th National Voters' Day

National Voter' Day: The day marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India

National Voters' Day 2021: This year the Election Commission of India is celebrating the 11th National Voters' Day. Dedicated to the crores of voters of the country, the National Voters' Day, is utilized to spread awareness among the people about the importance of voting and particitipating in the electoral process of one of the world's largest democracies. On National Voters' Day, new voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Election Commission of India and wrote on Twitter, "National Voters' Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections."

Today the Election Commission will formally launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. A non-editable secure portable document (PDF) version of the e-EPIC, will have a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number, etc. e-EPIC can be downloaded on a mobile or a computer and can be digitally stored.

National Voters' Day: Theme for 2021

The theme for this year's Nantional Voters' Day is ''Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed". Encouraging the active participation of the voters of India during elections and helping them be responsible citizens are key to today's National Voters' Day activities. This year amid the pandemic, it will also focus on the ECI's commitment towards conducting the polls safely.

National Voters' Day 2021: History and sgnificance:

The National Voters' Day is celebrated in India on January 25. It was celebrated the first time in 2011, across the country, to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India in 1950. The main purpose of the day is to encourage, facilitate and make sure all Indians eligible for voting are enrolled. Special attention is given to the new voters.