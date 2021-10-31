National Unity Day 2021: Share These Powerful Slogans And Quotes With Your Loved Ones

On National Unity Day, people acknowledge Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy and honour his achievements. The first National Unity Day was celebrated on October 31, 2014. To mark the occasion, you can send these wishes and quotes to your loved ones and remind them about the contribution of the “Iron Man of India” in laying a strong foundation for the country.

Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages and status:

-- There is no dearth of brave young men and women in India. If they get the right opportunity, they can soar high and compete with other nations in every field.

-- The enemy cannot hurt us if we all Indians become one. Unity is strength.

-- Alone, you are a drop. Together, we are an ocean, a team. This National Unity Day, let us pledge to protect the country's unity.

-- We must remind ourselves of the commitment Sardar Vallabhai Patel showed to build the foundation of this country. We must work to achieve his dreams.

-- There's a lot of strength in unity. Without it, there is weakness and fear.

Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

-- Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.

-- By common endeavour, we can raise the country to new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities

-- Young men and women are to build-up a strong character. A nation's greatness is reflected in the character of her people. If it was sullied by selfishness, such a people could not prosper or achieve great things. Selfishness had its place in life as everyone had to look to his own needs and that of his family, but it could not be made the be-all and end-all of life.