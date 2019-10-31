National Unity Day 2019: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Unity Day is marked on Sardar Vallabbbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as "National Unity Day" or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas as a tribute to India's first home minister, who led the task of integrating princely states into the union of India after Independence in 1947. On his 144th birth anniversary today, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have officially become union territories. To mark the historic occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We want to build a strong link of faith, the sort of faith that even Sardar Patel had dreamed of for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh". Last year on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, his statue, called the "Statue of Unity", was unveiled in Gujarat. It is the tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres. The statue depicts Sardar Patel, the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, in a dhoti and a shawl, towering over river Narmada.

10 Powerful Quotes From Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "Iron Man Of India"

There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had said. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low, develop a sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like children of the same father. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board it can be safely brought to part. - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

