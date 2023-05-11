National Technology Day 2023: Date, History, And Significance

The Pokhran tests of 1998 consisted of five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs.

National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests, conducted in 1998. The day also aims to recognise and honour the contribution of all scientists, engineers, and technologists.

Date

On May 11, 1998, India conducted nuclear tests at the Indian Army's Pokhran test range in Rajasthan. Following the successful tests, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state, making it the sixth country to enter the elite nuclear club.

In 1999, the Prime Minister proposed to celebrate National Technology Day to honour those scientists, engineers, and technologists who contributed to the success of the Pokhran nuclear tests. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually on May 11.

History and significance

The Pokhran tests of 1998 consisted of five nuclear tests of advanced weapon designs. The first three tests were conducted simultaneously on May 11 and the other two detonations took place on May 13. The tests were codenamed Operation Shakti and the operation is known as Pokhran II.

Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, known as the 'Missile Man of India', played an instrumental role in the Pokhran nuclear tests.

2023 National Technology Day theme

The theme for this year's National Technology Day is “School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate”. The programs and celebrations for the 2023 National Technology Day will have a special focus on the Atal Innovation Mission, a government initiative to promote “a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of our country”.

Significance

National Technology Day serves as an opportunity to remember the work of the great scientists and engineers who have steered the country and this world towards technological advancement. The day is also observed to highlight the importance of technology and how it has made our lives convenient.