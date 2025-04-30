National Security Advisory Board Revamped Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack

The government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board amid tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, appointing former intelligence chief Alok Joshi as its chairman.

Mr Joshi, who has earlier headed the Research and Analytical Wing R&AW - the country's premier spy agency, will lead the seven-member board comprising retired officers from the armed forces, police service, and foreign service.

Former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna are among the retired officers from the military services now part of the board.

Two retired officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) - Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh - and B Venkatesh Varma, a retired officer from the Indian Foreign Service, are also part of the revamped board.

The revamp assumes significance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre in which 25 tourists and a pony ride operator were shot dead by terrorists at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to track and punish the terrorists involved in the attack, and said they would be pursued to the "ends of the earth".

He held a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) this morning, the details of which are not yet known. Two more meetings - of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) - were also held at the Prime Minister's official residence after that.

A cabinet briefing is also scheduled this evening.