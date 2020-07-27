National Security Act Against Madhya Pradesh Man For Raping Woman: Police

The police said charges of kidnapping and rape among others of IPC were also imposed.

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) was imposed on a man in Madhya Pradesh who was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and raping her in confinement for 20 days, the police said.

Rehmat Khan, 32, was arrested after the woman escaped and approached the police, an official said.

He had kidnapped the 20-year-old woman from Dhar district, said Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava.

"Rehmat is a history-sheeter (repeat offender) with nine cases against his name. He also has three cases of kidnapping and rape. He has already served a jail sentence in one rape case," the official said.

"We have invoked National Security Act on Khan apart from charges of kidnapping, rape among others of Indian Penal Code. He has been sent to Barwani's central jail," the police official added.